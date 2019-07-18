Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday 18 July. Priyanka has been a part of the film industry for more than 14 years.

The ‘Quantico’ star is not just popular for her acting but also for her incredibly glamorous life.

Before entering the entertainment business, Priyanka had worked in the fashion industry. She won the ‘Miss World’ title in 2000 when she was only 18 years old.

Following an incredibly successful career as a model, Priyanka entered the Hindi film industry and has not looked back since.

Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas last year. The international couple married in Christian as well as in Hindu customs. The wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur.

Being such global celebrities, Priyanka and Nick always try to keep their family affairs private. So much so that no phones were allowed at their grand wedding.

Even a note was sent along the wedding card to the guests that their cell phones won’t be allowed inside.

The couple has hogged all the limelight since their wedding and continues to entertain their fans with frequent photo-ops and social media posts.

PNN/Agencies