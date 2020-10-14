Beijing: OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company ahead of the flagship OnePlus 8T series and the affordable Nord N10 series launch.

According to the report, Pei is leaving the company to start “a new venture” and is currently in talks with investors to raise capital, TechCrunch reported Tuesday, citing sources.

However, Pei’s Twitter bio still reads “#NewBeginnings @oneplus” and his LinkedIn profile still lists him as a co-founder of OnePlus.

Pei was looking after the successful OnePlus Nord lineup and previously the flagship models from OnePlus.

Emily Dai, who is currently in charge of the company’s operations in India, was recently appointed as the head of the Nord product line globally, Android police reported, citing an internal memo leaked by a Reddit user.

Pei and Pete Lau started OnePlus back in 2012 and have led the company from a tiny smartphone brand to one that leads in several markets, including India.

OnePlus 8T 5G is set for a global launch October 14. It will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and comes with 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that launched in India in September 2019.

The device may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8.

IANS