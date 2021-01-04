Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty has once again reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Monday.

The gorgeous actress who was in the limelight after Sushant’s alleged suicide and her brother Showik, who were arrested by NCB earlier, got bail on the basis that they would have to attend the NCB office every first Monday of every month for six months. In this connection, both of them reached the NCB office with their father.

Presently, she is facing a lot of difficulties and seems like the actress is looking for a new home. Rhea and Showik were seen outside a building in Bandra Sunday allegedly house hunting.

Rhea is expected to make a comeback in films soon. Rumi Jaffrey is one of the close friends of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rumi said that she has met Rhea a while back and has assured she will welcome her with an open heart.

Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14, and Rhea has been accused by his family of abetment of suicide and embezzlement of his funds. The actress was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Showik was also arrested for procurement of drugs and was jailed for almost three months.