You must have noticed that every school bus has its school name written on it and is painted in yellow. But do you know the reason behind that particular colouring?

Colours play a vital role in day to day life. The wavelength and frequency of colour defines its characteristics and its use in each and every human life. For example, why red is used for danger or stop signal in the traffic light, why the sky looks blue and why school buses are painted yellow.

Let’s know the reason behind the colour of the bus yellow:

The reason why yellow is used to paint the school buses is already hinted in the above paragraph but we will still decode it down in case you missed it.

The miracle of wavelength and frequency

Red has the maximum wavelength (approximately 650 nm) among the various components of the white light. It does not scatter like blue (which has relatively lower wavelength and thus disperses the maximum and gives a blue colour to the sky), and so is used to indicate danger and stop signal as it can be spotted from far away.

Yellow lies below red and has lower wavelength than red but higher than blue as can be understood from the acronym VIBGYOR- Violet, Ivory, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange and Red.

But why yellow colour on the school bus?

Although red catches the most attention, it has already been attributed to danger so the next most attentive colour – which can be distinguished in the crowd, is yellow so the bus is painted yellow on the school bus.

Yellow is a colour that we can easily see from a distance, even in rain, fog and dew. Not only this, if we look at many colours together then also yellow attracts our attention first.

High Court had introduced some guidelines to make some changes in the schools in the year 2012, they are as follows:

– The name of the school should be written on the school bus.

– The mobile number of the Principal should be mentioned on the school bus.

– First aid facility should be available in the school bus.

– In order to determine or to maintain the speed of the bus, it should contain speed governor.

– Verification of the school bus driver is necessary.

