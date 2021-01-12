Bargarh: The two brothers of Jokhipali village under Bijepur block in Bargarh district have appeared as godsends for many accident victims and set examples for others.

The two brothers are Dibas Kumar Sahu and Akash Kumar Sahu. While they were felicitated by the Bargarh district regional transport department for their humanitarian gesture Monday, the state transport department heaped praise on the siblings through its Twitter handle.

When one of the brothers Dibas was asked to narrate some anecdotes, Dibas said he had rescued some persons seriously injured in a road mishap that occurred at Dubalabahal Chowk January 14, 2018. He had taken them first to Diptipur primary health centre and then to VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur. This way, their lives were saved.

“In another incident took place at Punjipathar Chowk October 19, 2018; I had taken an elderly woman who was injured in an accident to a nearby hospital on his scooter,” he recounted.

Similarly, Akash said, “In a road mishap near Bijepur block Chowk July 7 last year, two persons were seriously injured. After receiving the information, I rushed to the spot without giving a second thought and took the victims to a private hospital in Bargarh. Their lives were saved.”

A teacher at Tumuripani Project UP School in Jharbandh block, Dibas besides rescuing accident victims organises various programmes to create awareness about road safety among the people. Akash, who works as a teacher at a private school in Bargarh town, has made it a point to ensure no accident victim should die due to the absence of timely help, even if he has to go the extra mile.

It was Deepa Barik, a social activist, that first brought the government’s attention to these siblings’ noble works through her tweets.

PNN