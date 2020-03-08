Celebrated March 8 every year, International Women’s Day is a day dedicated to honor the women throughout across the globe, and is typically a day for women from all different backgrounds and cultures to band together to fight for gender parity and women’s rights.

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day (IWD) is dedicated to celebrate the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

The International Women’s Day is a time for reflection of how far women have come, advocacy for what is still needed, and action to continue breaking down barriers. With over a century of history, IWD is a growing movement centred on unity and strength.

Why International Women’s Day is celebrated March 8?

108 years ago, in the year 1909, the Socialist Party of America 15,000 women who protested long work hours, low pay, and the lack of voting rights in New York City. Originally called National Woman’s Day, this celebration has spread across the world, but it was Russia who unknowingly set the March 8 trend.

March 8, 1917 (February 23 in the former Russian calendar), tens of thousands of Russian women took to the streets demanding change. The unified cry for help paved the way for Russian women to be granted voting rights soon after. This year’s campaign, ‘EachForEqual’, draws attention to the difference individuals can make.

Gender equality is essential for economics and communities to thrive. The race is on for the gender equal boardroom, a gender equal government, gender equal media coverage, gender equal workplaces, gender equal sports coverage, more gender equality in health and wealth.

PNN