Amla is very beneficial for health as it has Vitamin C, carbohydrates and fiber. Amla improves digestive system and bones, and keeps us at bay from diabetes.

If your body’s immunity is low then you must eat Amla. Amla is not only good for your physical health but also for mental health.

Here are some great health benefits of consuming Amla:

Immune system

Elements which are found in Amla help to fight against bacterial and fungal infections. Immunity of the body increases with regular intake of Amla. It also gives the body relief from colds, ulcers and stomach infections.

Digestive system

Amla is very effective in strengthening the digestive system. Regular intake of it relieves constipation and gas problems. You should include Amla in one form or another in your diet.

Cancer

Amla also has anti-cancer properties. It has been claimed in many researches that Amla inhibits the growth of cancer cells. Apart from this, Amla is also beneficial in ulcer disease. If you have a problem of high blood pressure then eat Amla.

Face

Amla also contains amino acids that help in maintaining the metabolism of the body. Therefore, Amla is also helpful in weight loss. Amla is also beneficial for the skin due to its antioxidant properties. It has anti-aging properties that remove pimples from the face.