New Delhi: At a time when the entire country is reeling under the coronavirus threat, actor Kartik Aryan’s recent social media post will certainly take your minds of the dreaded disease for some time. In fact since Kartik Aryan uploaded his recent pictures youngsters haven’t stopped drooling.

It seems that under the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan seems to be missing the wind in his hair. That is what the actor seems to be conveying at least in his latest Instagram post. The Pati Patni Aur Who actor shared a picture of him, where he can be seen standing on a yacht while posing for the camera. The 29-year-old actor, who is at present confined in his home gave the caption a filmy twist. Borrowing a line from the song ‘Udein Jaab Jaab Zulfein Teri’ from the 1957 film Naya Daur, Kartik wrote, “Udein jab jab zulfein meri’ (When my hair flies). You can lockdown a man. You can’t lockdown his hair.”

See Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-j9QEbpt1K/

Kartik has been keeping his Instafam busy with ROFL posts featuring his days in isolation. Friday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a hilarious picture of himself where he Faceapp-ed himself to his future self. Sharing the picture, he wrote an equally hilarious caption, making a reference to the 2003 romantic drama Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Kartik captioned his picture: “Ageing gracefully in lockdown. Let’s remake Baghban now. Casting for heroine’s role. Please send in your entries.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-hBFTFpocJ/

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. His upcoming list of films include two sequels – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. However, shooting of both films have now been postponed due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Kartik has in his short career given a number of hits including Love Aaj Kal which also had Sara Ali Khan as the heroine.

PNN & Agencies