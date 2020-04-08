Kolkata: A 51-year-old coronavirus patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension, who has been discharged from a hospital here after recovery, said Tuesday he was in a positive frame of mind during his treatment. He asserted that diabetics should not be worried as long as their sugar levels are under control.

Gopi Krishna Agarwal said that though he is diabetic, his sugar levels are under control and that he helped him to beat the disease.

“Diabetics should not fear as they can be cured of coronavirus,” Agarwal said. “Since my sugar level is not much and in control, coronavirus was not much of a problem for me,” Agarwal informed.

Medical experts have been saying that if diabetes is kept under control, a coronavirus patient with diabetes can be treated as any other non-diabetic COVID-19 patient.

Two days after I was admitted to the hospital, I was informed that I was coronavirus positive,” Agarwal stated over the phone from his residence here as he is not supposed to interact with anyone physically.

The Salt Lake resident, who spent eight days at the hospital, said he was administered the drug for malaria there and was released Monday after he tested negative for the coronavirus.

“The doctors were good and they have successfully done their job,” Agarwal said while he spoke about the medical procedures adopted to treat him at the hospital.

A businessman by profession, Agarwal was admitted March 29 to the AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake with fever, cough, along with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroid, a hospital source had informed earlier.

But none of these issues turned out to be a problem for him. He recovered ahead of schedule and is now back home.

“The important thing is always to control the sugar level. If a person does that, he/she doesn’t have to be afraid of coronavirus,” Agarwal signed off.

