Keonjhar: The ongoing pandemic has brought many Good Samaritans to the fore. Ashok Sharma, nicknamed as Muna, a resident of Keonjhar town, has also emerged as a messiah for many patients.

The 47-year-old has been going out of his way to supply oxygen to serious COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). He has 23 cylinders including three small ones and six regulators.

Sharma narrated how it all started. “One night, I was returning home during shutdown restrictions. I was detained by some policemen and one of them wryly asked if I was carrying oxygen. That day I realised the importance of oxygen in fighting Covid-19 and decided to help the needy ones,” a visibly satisfied Muna answered.

Muna launched the oxygen service in the name of his father late Vishwanath Sharma. Initially, he would serve only people known to him. However, he extended support then to patients who were unknown to him.

“As I am associated with COVID-19 care spending sleepless nights frequently is normal. But then I feel satisfied helping people in need,” Muna said.

“There were 23 cylinders lying unused at our home. I polished them and gave them a fresh coat of colour. To fill up the cylinders, I go to the MSP plant, travelling about 40 kilometres both ways. They charge Rs 100 for filling up the small cylinders and Rs 300 for bigger ones. Since I had the cylinders, I had to buy only the regulators and masks. However, I could buy only six regulators and masks because my budget is limited,” informed Muna.

“So, to make best use of the rest of the cylinders, I need to arrange regulators and masks. If the district administration or any generous person can donate the required number of regulators and masks, all the cylinders may be used effectively,” he added.

Besides this, Muna has lent his name to various philanthropic activities. He has also set up five drinking water kiosks at different locations in Keonjhar town. He thanked his elder brother and other family members for their support.

When contacted, Keonjhar District Collector Ashish Thakare said the administration will contact Muna soon and extend all possible help so that he can serve more people.

PNN