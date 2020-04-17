New Delhi: Researchers have developed a portable racket with ultraviolet (UV) light which they say can disinfect almost every surface. The surfaces may include groceries, e-commerce packets, keys, currency notes to vehicles. All one has to do is wave the device over the surfaces and it will be disinfected. They are saying it can be of great help in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

Racket specification

The 80-centimetre-long racket comprises of an oval head which has tubes of UVC – ultraviolet light with wavelengths between 200-280 nanometres – embedded on one side, the researchers said.

The other side of the device is covered with a metallic sheet to shield the person holding it from bodily contact with harmful UVC rays, they said.

The racket is also equipped with an object movement identification feature. It helps in shutting down the device if it observes any human intervention. This feature helps in harming the human skin.

The racket has been fitted with a timer which beeps after 60 seconds when sanitisation is complete. Once the disinfected item is sanitised with the UV rays, users can touch or hold the product immediately.

The racket can run either on electricity or using an inbuilt battery which can be recharged in half-an-hour, and can provide power for 15 minutes.

Comments from research team

“The current pandemic has shown that we need to be more vigilant about our safety. We should ideally disinfect anything that we carry from outside into our homes,” Mandeep Singh, an assistant professor at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab, said.

“Our UV racket is a perfect solution to achieve this. Whether it is keys, bags, food delivery or e-commerce packets; one needs to wave the racket over them just for a few minutes to disinfect them,” he added.

The researchers explained that all one needs to do is to wave the racket over the surfaces while holding it at a distance of 4-5 inches. One should hold the racket for about 60 seconds they informed.

Seeking patent for commercialisation

The team has filed a patent for the racket. Researchers are looking for industrial partners for its commercialization. They added that the racket would then be available for Rs 1,000. “We are confident once the racket hits the market, consumers will find it very useful,” Singh added.

Research has shown that UV light can penetrate the cells of pathogens, and damage the DNA or RNA that contain their genetic code. UV can also damage the amino acids and proteins that either protect the virus or allow it to attach to and infect a host cell, studies have found.

Agencies