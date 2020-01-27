Lenovo owned Motorola seems to have a new smartphone in the pipeline with a dedicated stylus pen. The phone has been leaked online and could be called the Moto G Stylus, if a listing on a Canadian government site is anything to go by.

Motorola is currently working on its flagship model called the Motorola Edge+. It might also unveil the successor to Moto G7 this February.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass, has leaked a render showing the Motorola phone bundled with the stylus. The tipster, however, doesn’t provide any details about the model. That said, the render shows its hole-punch display design and curved glass protection.

The stylus of the unnamed phone doesn’t appear to have a pressure-sensitive tip like the one that exists on the S Pen available with Samsung’s Galaxy Note series. This may be a suggestion that the new phone wouldn’t be a top-end option in the line of Motorola smartphones this year. However, the leaked phone appears to be the first Android model by Motorola to carry a stylus pen.

According to several details available on the Radio Equipment List (REL) on Government of Canada, Motorola has the Moto G Stylus in the works with model number XT2043-4. It received approval by the Canadian government regulators back in January 3 and also surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with the same model number. The company, however, hasn’t announced any specifics so far.

Apart from the stylus-carrying phone, Blass hinted at the development of the Motorola Edge+. The name of the smartphone is near certain now and it would be a Verizon-locked phone with a punch-hole display. Going by the rumours, the Motorola Edge+ could be the company’s flagship phone.