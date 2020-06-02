New Delhi: India’s table tennis star Manika Batra was Tuesday recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Manika Batra had missed out on India’s highest sporting honour last year.

Impressive achievements

Manika Batra is the first woman paddler to win a singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. She achieved the feat in the 2018 edition. The paddler won four medals including two golds.

In the same edition held in Gold Coast, Batra led India to its first ever women’s team gold at the CWG. Five months later, the current World No. 63 achieved another milestone. She along with Sharath Kamal won the mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Games in Jakarta. Currently Batra is ranked No. 63 in the world in singles.

“We feel she deserves the honour and that is why decided to nominate her for the second time,” TTFI secretary-general MP Singh said Tuesday.

Other recommendations

The federation has recommended veteran Madhurika Patkar, Manav Thakkar and Suthirtha Mukherjee for the Arjuna Award. Mukherjee recently broke into the top-100 of the ITTF world rankings.

Coaches Jayanta Pushilal and S Raman have been nominated for the Dronacharya honour.

A panel formed by the Union Sports Ministry will shortlist the nominations received from various national federations. The awards are to be presented August 29, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

No to training camps

Meanwhile, the TTFI has received another ‘no’ from players after being asked about their availability to join the national camp. The TTFI wants players to start training following central government’s decision to open sports stadiums and complexes. The TTFI had sought players’ availability twice, first for beginning of June and then for June last week.

Considering the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, players are not comfortable travelling anytime before August. “They have conveyed to us that they are not ready for the camp till August. We respect their decision,” Singh informed.

World body ITTF has suspended all its activities until July end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI