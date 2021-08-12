New Delhi: Professional services firm PwC has unveiled a new business strategy for India that will see the entity invest Rs 1,600 crore and create over 10,000 additional jobs over the next five years.

The fresh investment and expansion of Indian operations is part of PwC’s ‘The New Equation’, a new approach in how the firm sees new opportunities serving the clients as they work to build trust and deliver sustained business outcomes to their stakeholders.

The new business strategy will see the company create new jobs in the areas of digital, Cloud, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies. Accordingly, it will increase campus hiring by over five times over the next five years.

The HR initiatives will also see PwC India work towards a minimum of 40 per cent gender diversity. It will also continue to spend at least 1 per cent of its revenues in upskilling people and partners.

In the next wave of growth, PwC will focus on the go-to-market around four platforms — ESG, Deals, Risk and Regulatory and Transformation. It will also enhance focus on existing tech-led alliances and explore avenues in areas of emerging technologies.

A portion of the investment planned by PwC India will go towards setting up a PwC research institute to assist clients in the identification of emerging trends across sectors.

The growth of unicorns in the country has also provided new business opportunities for consulting and accounting firms. Accordingly, under the new business strategy, PwC will put enhanced focus on entrepreneurial and private businesses, including unicorns and startups.

“India has strong economic fundamentals, a huge advantage in the form of its demographic dividend and an ecosystem to boost innovation. Our new strategy will enable us and our clients to further the country’s economic development, harness the potential of the domestic market and create more opportunities for the society at large,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India.

IANS