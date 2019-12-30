Jaleswar: Though the intervention of national green tribunal (NGT) checked unhindered quarrying of sand from the Subarnarekha riverbank to some extent, illegal sand smuggling activity still continues near different villages of Raibania area, a report said.

On the other hand, several private as well as government construction works have been badly affected due to acute shortage of sand. Local residents have demanded intervention of the district Collector.

According to sources, illegal sand quarrying on the Subarnarekha riverbank was rampantly going on near Rajnagar, Makidia, Kuanrpur, Praharajpur, Guagadia, Makrampur, Dakshina Praharajpur, Bhanupur, Sikharapur, M Nagarapatana, Santoshpur, Jamalpur, Gobardhanpur, Chalanti and Kantapal villages under Jaleswar tehsil limits.

Despite repeated raids of the NGT, massive sand smuggling to West Bengal is going on. It is said that several rackets based out of the neighbouring state are involved in this illegal activity which transport truckloads of sand through a temporary wooden bridge made on the river.

Unholy nexus of sand mafias with local police, administrative officials and political leaders has given a boost to the illegal activity. As a result, state government loses out revenue of crores of rupees.

Local people have resented excessive landslides in the area and tremors caused due to frequent run of swamp machines. After the rainy season, sand smuggling in Raibania area was carried out by tractors. After several allegations and acting on a tip-off, Jaleswar tehsildar in-charge Khirod Panda seized a JCB machine, Sunday.

Worthy to note, acting on a tip-off a team led by Jaleswar SDPO Ankita Kumbhar raided local toll plaza two days back, but the sand-laden dumper managed to flee away from the spot before the raid.

On the contrary, Jaleswar and Bhograi MLAs have asserted that frequent raids have checked the illegal quarrying of sand in the region. However, construction works have been badly affected due to non-availability of sand. Local intelligentsia has sought immediate solution to the non-availability of sand in these two blocks.

