Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has said the past several weeks have been ‘exceptionally unusual’, but also very difficult. She said everyone is facing the fear of uncertainty about the future. Deepika Padukone added that she wants to share how she is nurturing her mental health amid the pandemic.

Mental health guide

For this, Deepika has joined hands with Instagram for an initiative. The actor has curated a ‘Wellness Guide’ on Instagram. This is a part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month.

Deepika’s comments

“I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult. There is uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones. These are just a few of the challenges facing us,” Deepika said.

“And situations such as these often lead to or aggravate mental illness. I look forward to sharing with all of you some of the things. These are the things I’ve been doing over the past several weeks to nurture my mental health. I hope you find them useful too,” added Deepika.

Inspiration during tough times

The ‘Wellness Guide’ is Instagram’s new feature to keep people inspired during these tough times. It is a new way to easily discover recommendations, tips and other contents. These are given from your favourite creators, public figures, organisations and publishers on Instagram.

Instagram initiative

With people struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Guides’ will first be focused on wellness and mental health content. Globally, Instagram is enabling public figures and creators to connect with expert organisations. It is Deepika, along with ‘The Live Laugh Love Foundation’, who has curated this guide.

“We want to support their mental well-being by amplifying mental health resources. We want to empower creators to create inspiring, wellness related content. The ‘Wellness Guide’ is a step in that direction,” said Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, Facebook – India.

