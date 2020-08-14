Mumbai: After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced their second pregnancy, small screen actress Puja Banerjee and actor Kunal Verma confirmed that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple got married in April this year. The two had been dating each other for a long time. Pooja and Kunal are excited for their first child.

In an interview with The Times of India, the elated mommy-to-be said, “Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April.”

“We have been in a relationship for almost a decade, but he is a different man after marriage. He is very supportive and loving, and takes even more care of me now than when he was a boyfriend.” Revealing her baby shower and plans for a traditional wedding after the little one arrives, Puja continued, “We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it,” she added.

In April 2020, sharing a throwback picture from Durga Puja – Sindoor Khela in 2019, Puja and Kunal had announced the news of their registered marriage.