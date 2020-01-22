Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply to a fan seeking to rent a room in the superstar’s bungalow Mannat during an open chat with fans on Twitter.

SRK invited fans Wednesday afternoon with a tweet: “Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too.”

Soon, fans were flooding the actors with questions, as a result the hashtag #AskSRK trended on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

During the chat, a fan asked how much would he need to shell out to get a room for rent in SRK’s lavish bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The superstar replied saying that can be achieved only by 30 years of hard work.

A fan asked: “If you weren’t famous, what would you be up to right now?” He replied that being famous is not a job: “I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes.”

The actor replied to a few more interesting questions from his fans and offered them suggestions as and when required.

A fan tweeted: “Sir, lots of rumours about your next project.. u pls announce yourself.” To this, SRK replied in Hindi that only he would announce his next project, when it happens.

Replying to another fan who quizzed what SRK plans to do in the new decade, he wrote: “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life.”

A fan shared a photo of himself riding a bike, which features a picture of the actor, and asked him: “What do you think about my bike.? Is it cool?” The actor immediately advised the fan to wear a helmet!

Another fan randomly asked if he would like to share any advice for students of chemistry. To this, SRK tagged his “Main Hoon Na” co-star Sushmita Sen and replied: “Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen.”

A female fan expressed her heart out and tweeted: “Might seem a little cheesy but I really really love you Shahrukh”. SRK didn’t disappoint her and instantly responded saying: “I like cheese.”

Since Mumbai doesn’t experience a proper winter, the actor, who is a Delhi boy, informed another fan that he is missing Delhi’s sardi.

A young fan expressed: “I’m at the age of Suhana and I wanna an advice from you! can you do it for me please”.

The superstar advised: “Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are.”

Another fan quizzed: “How do you work on changing your voice for every character you play — It always differs in each movie. Also how difficult is it to modulate your voice?” The actor explained: “Glad you asked this. I try my best but not always succeed. Our voice box is an amazing tool… u have to learn how to control it.”

Not only fans, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also had a question for Shah Rukh. Riteish asked: “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?”

Replying to this, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry… cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

After chatting with fans for almost an hour, he signed off with the note: “Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all”.

IANS