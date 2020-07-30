Bhubaneswar: Raksha Bandhan is a festival of love, faith, trust and security but the pandemic has dampened the spirit of this occasion. However, at a time when life has come to a standstill, some special children have made an effort to bring many siblings closer with their designer rakhis.

Needless to say, this has come as a huge relief to many young girls who would have to spend a lot to buy their choicest rakhis from costlier sites with the shops dealing with non-essential goods remaining shut due to lockdown.

It is Ability Bazaar by We4You Charitable Trust, a city-based philanthropic organisation, which is delivering these rakhis designed by the autistic children to the buyers of Bhubaneswar. While the initiative taken by the organisation has offered an opportunity to the kids to use their creative minds, it has also helped them make some money.

“It is not only in Bhubaneswar, we are getting orders from across the country and executing them with the help of Speed Post. We are overwhelmed by buyers’ response”, says Abhaya Mohanta, the founder of the organisation.

Ability Bazaar is committed to not let the coronavirus take the sheen of this beautiful festivity.