Rourkela: Three persons were arrested after an elephant was electrocuted in Sundargarh district, police said Friday.

Jhagudu Bjuyan, Dashara Bhuyan and Niranjan Sahu, who are from Tendra village, had laid a trap of electric wire to kill a wild boar, Bonai Divisional Forest Officer Sanath Kumar said.

The tusker was found dead in the trap near Tendra jungle Thursday.

Kumar ruled out a poaching bid and said an inspection of the spot indicated that the pachyderm had come in contact with the live wire accidentally.

