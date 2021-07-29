Derabish: Police Thursday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in making an obscene video of a minor girl go viral.

The accused have been identified as Millan and his brother Mulayam from Nadia area in West Bengal and Debaduttta Behera, a resident of a village under Salepur police limits in Cuttack district. They were produced in a local court.

The victim is a resident of a village under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district, SDPO Rajib Lochan Panda said at a press meet held at Sadar police station.

According to the victim’s allegation, her family and the neighbouring family has a long-standing land dispute. It was when Milan and Mulayam were working as masons in the locality; they somehow filmed the video and handed it over to the neighbouring family.

Later, some members of the family, Debadutta and some others made it viral. In this regard, the victim’s family had lodged a report at Sadar police station June 4.

Informing journalists about the case, the SDPO said that two mobile phones have so far been seized from the accused men and that the rest of the accused will soon be arrested.

PNN