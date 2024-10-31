Bhubaneswar: Two men and a teenage girl were arrested in connection with the gang rape of another girl in Bhubaneswar, police said Thursday.

Two other persons, aged 21 and 23 years, have also been detained and they are being interrogated, a police officer said, adding that the arrested men are both aged 19 years.

The girl was allegedly gang raped in a hotel in the Odisha capital October 16.

A case was registered with Nayapalli police station Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said.

The arrested girl was a common friend of both the victim and the accused and had allegedly introduced the survivor to the accused, he said.

“The accused had allegedly spiked the victim’s soft drink with some intoxicant and gang-raped her,” he said.

The accused had also videotaped the incident and tried to extort the victim and her mother, the officer said.

“We will seize the device used in videographing the incident and will take further action accordingly,” he added.

An officer of Nayapalli police station said the accused girl had introduced the victim to one of the accused, who had become close to her.

This October 16, the accused had allegedly taken the victim to a park, where he spiked her soft drink with some intoxicant and then took her to a hotel, where he and three other accused took turns to rape her, the officer said.

The accused had demanded Rs 12,000 from the victim and Rs 50,000 from her mother, threatening to upload the video on social media, the officer added.

