Angul: Panic gripped Dimiripada village Chhendipada police limit of Angul district after unknown bodies of three persons including a woman were found hanging from one tree in wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said, a resident of the village had gone to a nearby jungle to graze goats where he reportedly noticed three bodies hanging from a same tree. Upon seeing the horrific incident, he rushed to the village leaving his goats at the jungle and informed the villagers about the same.

While most of villagers hesitated to go to the spot suspecting it is as a case of sorcery, a group of youth went to the spot to verify about the incident. There they spotted three hanging bodies.

The villagers suspected that the trio has been murdered and their bodies have been hanged to give it the form of suicide.

On the other hand, Chhendipada Police said that it is unaware about the incident.

PNN