Bhubaneswar: Three boys allegedly drowned in a pond in Odisha’s Nayagarh district Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Godibida village in Daspalla block. The boys were bathing in the village pond after attending a wedding when the incident happened, they said.

Locals rescued the boys and took them to the Daspalla hospital where a doctor declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Umakant Nayak (11), Ritesh Pradhan (11) and Subham Khilari (9), police said.

In a similar incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Kathajodi river near Khannagar in Cuttack.

The deceased was identified as Suryakanta Majhi, police said.

Locals and fire service personnel rescued him and took him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, a four-year-old boy was killed, and his parents and uncle were injured after their motorcycle hit a dumper on the Patnagarh-Gaisilet Road in Bolangir district, police said.

The boy was seated on the fuel tank of the motorcycle, while his uncle was riding it, and his parents were seated behind.

The boy died on the spot. The other three persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

PTI