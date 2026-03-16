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The widening conflict in West Asia is beginning to cast a shadow over India’s economic outlook. The country’s heavy dependence...Read moreDetails
Bhubaneswar: Three legislators from the Indian National Congress cross-voted in the recent election, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said Monday.
Das said the matter has already been conveyed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) over the telephone.
According to him, the MLAs who allegedly cross-voted are Ramesh Jena, Sophia Firdous and Dasharathi Gamango.
Das said he did not expect Jena to cross-vote. Congress legislators would not sit with the three MLAs in the state assembly following the development, he added.
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