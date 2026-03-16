Bhubaneswar: Three legislators from the Indian National Congress cross-voted in the recent election, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said Monday.

Das said the matter has already been conveyed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) over the telephone.

According to him, the MLAs who allegedly cross-voted are Ramesh Jena, Sophia Firdous and Dasharathi Gamango.

Das said he did not expect Jena to cross-vote. Congress legislators would not sit with the three MLAs in the state assembly following the development, he added.