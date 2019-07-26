Malkangiri: Officers from Cuttack based Vigilance Directorate Thursday arrested three police officers from Sadar police station in this district for accepting bribe.

The arrested cops are IIC Ranjan Kumar Sahu, sub inspectors Kunal Kumar and Manas Swain. Vigilance sleuths caught them red-handed while accepting bribe.

Few days ago, a case was registered against the director and principal of a private residential science college for giving fake certificates.

Malkangiri police had demanded Rs 1 lakh to dismiss the case. The college authorities then contacted the director of Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi and reported about the issue.

A team comprising six DSPs, ten inspectors, four sub inspectors and some staff of Vigilance Department led by Panigrahi set a trap at the police station.

It was when sub inspector Kunal Kumar and Manas Swain were receiving the chemical-laced money the sleuths nabbed them red handed. Later, IIC Ranjan Kumar Sahu was taken to Jeypore after interrogation.

“The trio was arrested after registering a case (Case No-9/19) at vigilance cell Cuttack. They were produced in the court Friday,” informed vigilance inspector Sarat Chandra Sahu.

