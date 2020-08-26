New Delhi: Shudh Dhwani-2020, a three-day online concert organised by Snehalata Memorial Foundation, a socio-cultural outfit established in 1992 at Rourkela, came to an end Wednesday. Foundation’s Delhi unit conducted the event which was participated by many eminent vocalists, musicians and dancers of the country.

On the first day vocalist Subha Ghosh performed Raga – Puriya Dhaneshree and later Thumri- Yaad Piya Ki Aye accompanied by Haridutt Baratdwaj on flute and Diwakar Sharma and Sisir Ghosh on Tabla .

Speaking to Orissa POST the singer said, “Music is a great medium to express different kind of emotions which can be felt at this concert.” The event is an initiative to disseminate Indian culture across the world , she added.

The second day of the event witnessed a performance by Sushri Aparajita Sharma, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and disciple of Guru Kanaka Sudhakar. She performed Dharu Varnam, a traditional Carnatic composition which depicts the impact of Navagrahas on life, composed by N Chidambaram. While Sudhakar choreographed the dance, K Venkateshwaran lent his voice. The performance was supported by Tanjavur R Kesavan on mridangam and violin was by Chembai R Shrinivas on violin.

Renowned sarod player Pandit Biswajit Roy Choudhury and table player Durjay Bhaumik also performed Alao Jor ,Teen Taal and Madhalaya Raag Sur on day two of the concert.

The concluding day was marked by a vocal recital by vocalist Shounak Chatterjee. He performed Raag Megh Vilambit Jhoomra – Barkha Ritu Aayi Badarwa Barsan Laagi- accompanied by Vidushi Jayanti Kumaresh on Saraswati Veena.

The three-day concert ended on a high note with the organisers promising to take Indian dance, music and culture to every part of the globe.