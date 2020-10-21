Baripada/Chitrada/Athmallik: Three persons were trampled to death after a young elephant, separated from its herd, went on a rampage in Baripada and Angul forest divisions.

The deceased have been identified as Subhadra Rana (65) and Pramila Mahanta (45) from Morada block under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district and Bhaskar Bhokta (60) from Athmallik block in Angul district. The elephant also injured Indrajit Mahanta in Morada block.

According to Forest Department officials, the elephant trampled Subhadra to death Sunday morning while she was plucking flowers unaware of the elephant’s presence.

Besides, it attacked Indrajit and Pramila while they were working at their farmland Tuesday morning. Pramila died on the spot. Critically injured Indrajit is undergoing treatment at Baripada district headquarters hospital.

The elephant also killed Bhaskar Bhokta (60) from Athmallik block in Angul district.

Athmallik divisional forest officer (DFO) S Ananda said the tusker is still moving around in the forest area under Athmallik forest range and efforts are on to drive it away towards Baripada forest division again as the herd from which it had separated is still roaming there.

Though forest teams went to the spot to drive it away, the pachyderm was distressed after some people from the nearby villages chased him with fire torches.

“We have requested villagers to cooperate with the forest staff to prevent such conflicts,” Athmallik DFO said.

Meanwhile, deceased Bhaskar Bhokta’s wife Bhagabati Bhokta has been given a preliminary compensation of Rs 40,000, the DFO added.

PNN