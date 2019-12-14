Kendrapara: The forest personnel of Rajnagar Saturday came across three dead Irrawaddy dolphins washed ashore and were laying at Pentha beach within Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

While two Irrawaddy dolphins were female, another was a hatchling, said Surjit Sahu, Ranger of Rajnagar forest Range.

Though the reason behind the death of the dolphin is yet to be established, the forest personnel of Rajnagar forest range informed that they have seized the three dolphins and sent it for autopsy to Rajnagar veterinary for post-mortem.

The reason behind the death of the dolphin would be established after the forest personnel get the autopsy report.