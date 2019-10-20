Khurda: Banpur police. Sunday, claimed to have arrested three members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered as many as 15 two-wheelers from them.

Santosh Kumar Jagdeb alias Milu, Abhijay Singh alias Muna and Sagar Hati of Kulei under Banpur police limits have been sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected by a local court here in the afternoon, Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar Swain said in a press meet.

According to Swain, the police crackdown came while they were investigating a bike theft case.

“Basant Rana’s motorcycle (OD-02-K-4074) was stolen from near Gangadharpur block office, October 14. Accordingly, a case (291/19) was registered under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC. During investigations, we traced the involvement of one of the accused in the theft,” the SP said.

A seven-member team of the police, led by Balugaon sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sunil Mohanty and comprising Banpur inspector in-charge (IIC) Sanjay Patnaik, nabbed Jagdeb. During interrogation, Jagdeb gave the leads following which the other two were arrested, said an official.

The gang was active in Banpur, Tangi, Nirakarpur and Bhubaneswar, the official pointed out, adding that the twin-city Commissionerate Police is likely to take the trio in remand for interrogation.