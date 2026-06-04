Bhubaneswar: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly possessing and peddling 28 grams of brown sugar at Gandhi Nagar in Nuagaon under Jatni police limits, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Jatni police conducted a raid near a house in Gandhi Nagar and apprehended Rina Nayak (50), Purna Chandra Nahaka (40) and Sk Muddin alias Gudu (28).

The trio was allegedly found in possession of the contraband and engaged in its sale, police said.

According to police, 10 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the possession of Rina, another 10 grams from Purna and 8 grams from Sk Muddin.

In total, 28 grams of the contraband were seized from the accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to being involved in the illegal drug trade for the past several days.

They reportedly procured brown sugar from Khurda and Nayagarh districts and sold it in the Jatni area.

A case has been registered at Jatni police station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The accused were arrested and forwarded to the court.