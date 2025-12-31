Bhubaneswar: In separate incidents, Excise sleuths Tuesday arrested three persons, including a private news channel correspondent, and recovered around 43 kg ganja from their possession.

In the first incident, Khurda Excise sleuths nabbed Pratap Kumar Digal, Kandhamal correspondent of a private news channel, and Dinesh Digal in the Begunia area while they were carrying the contraband from Kandhamal district.

The sleuths recovered 23 kg of ganja, apart from a car, a camera and three mobile phones from them.

Excise sources said Pratap is a history-sheeter. In the other incident, Excise sleuths nabbed Subala Dehuli of Kandhamal district in Malipada area with around 20 kg of ganja.

“We have seized ganja worth over Rs 4 lakh in separate operations Tuesday.

The vehicles used in both cases belong to a single owner. Efforts are on to arrest the prime accused,” said Khurda Excise SP Sumati Tripathi.