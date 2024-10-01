Narayanpur: Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, an official said Tuesday.

The IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were detected near Hokpad village on Kasturmeta-Mohndi villages road Monday when a joint team of the district force and 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on patrolling duty, he said.

The explosives, packed in pressure cookers, were hidden by Naxalites beneath the earth on a dirt track to use them against security personnel, the police official said, adding a major tragedy has been averted.

The IEDs were neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad of police, he said.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.

PTI