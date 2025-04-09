Bhawanipatna: Days after the arrest of the prime accused in the gangrape of a woman under Junagarh police limits in Kalahandi district, police arrested three more persons, including a minor, in this connection Tuesday.

The woman was gangraped March 26 night when she had gone out to watch a play held in her village. All the accused waylaid her and took her to a deserted place, before raping her in turns.

The survivor was rescued in a critical condition from under a tube well. She was admitted to Junagarh hospital where doctors confirmed of gangrape.

Earlier, police arrested a 55-year-old man, Tulsi Ram Biswal, and produced him in the court April 1.

Kalahandi SP Nagraj Deverkonda visited Junagarh police station Monday evening. Following the visit, police displayed promptitude and arrested three more persons, including the minor.

The accused were identified as Manoj Pujari, 19, Dingar Pradhani, 21 and a minor from the survivor’s village.

The accused were produced in the court, while the minor was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

PNN