Nilagiri: Three children from Salabani village in Mahishapata panchayat of Nilagiri block were hospitalised Thursday after accidentally consuming ‘Thimet’, a toxic pesticide, mistaking it for common salt. According to local sources, family members of the children were away harvesting paddy when the three, aged eight, five and four years, were playing together.

While pretending to cook food with mud in small pots, one child reportedly brought the pesticide ‘Thimet’ from his home, believing it to be salt, mixed it with onions and shared it with the others. The affected children have been identified as Yuvaraj, 8, son of Babula Singh; Indurekha, 5, daughter of Akshaya Singh; and Ghanashyam, 4, son of Ramesh Singh. When family members returned home later in the afternoon, they found the children seriously ill and rushed them to the Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital. Yuvaraj’s condition deteriorated Thursday night, prompting his transfer first to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital and later to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. As the conditions of Ghanashyam and Indurekha also worsened, both were shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, where Ghanashyam remains in the ICU. Local authorities are monitoring the situation.