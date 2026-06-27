Baripada: At least three labourers died when their motorcycle fell into a ravine in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night when they were returning from work along a stretch of a hilly forest road at Goradapani village.

The two-wheeler fell around 100-feet into the ravine, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Manaj Munda, Manoj Mundari and Birsingh Munda.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, the officer added.

PTI