Raurkela: A woman sustained severe burn injury after her jilted lover allegedly sprayed petrol in the room where she was sleeping and ignited a fire in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at Santoshpur village under Bisra police limits in Raurkela at about 1am Saturday. The man was detected by a family member of the victim woman, spraying petrol through a pipe and lighting a matchstick.

Police said the preliminary reports indicate that the man used a pipe to spray petrol into the room through the window before igniting it. The 28-year-old victim sustained critical burns and was rescued by family members and rushed to a private hospital in Raurkela. Doctors described her condition as serious, police said.

“Petrol was poured into her room through a pipe, and then fire was set,” the victim’s father Jena Toppo said.

He alleged that Rajat Kiro was the person responsible for the incident. “My younger brother’s wife had seen Kiro near the window of the room where my daughter was sleeping,” the father claimed.

The father said that his daughter, who is a graduate and working in an agency, had rejected his marriage proposal, which could be the reason behind the incident. He had harassed the victim earlier on several occasions.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident using scientific teams. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.