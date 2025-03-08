Phulbani: Three persons were killed and two others injured when a motorbike collided head-on with a car in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said Saturday.

The accident took place on Ghat road in Sripalla Ghati under the jurisdiction of G Udayagiri police station Friday night, the Inspector-in-Charge of G Udayagiri police station, Bijay Kumar Swain, said.

The deceased were identified as Subham Nayak, Sankar Pradhan and Srihari Pradhan. All three were on the motorcycle, the police officer said. While Nayak was a resident of Kalinga village, the other two were residents of Gadingia village of the district, he said.

The car was travelling from G Udayagiri to the Raikia area when the bike was going in the opposite direction.

Two occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the local hospital, the police said.

The police seized both the vehicles and sent the bodies to the G Udayagiri hospital for post-mortem examination.

