Balasore: Three persons were killed in a collision between two trucks on National Highway 16 in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Monday.

According to police, a Jharkhand-registered truck was parked on the roadside near Dahisada on NH 16 due to a breakdown when a steel sheet-loaded lorry having registration number from Uttar Pradesh, hit it from behind.

A police officer said that the accident took place at around 1 am Monday. The front portion of the moving truck was severely damaged in the impact. Three persons inside the truck cabin were crushed, police said.

The police had to recover the bodies by cutting the truck cabin in which the three people were struck, the officer said, adding that fire service personnel were involved in the rescue operation that lasted for around three hours.

Immediately, they were taken to Soro hospital, but the doctor declared all of them brought dead, police said.

Police said the deceased persons are not yet identified and are believed to be natives of Uttar Pradesh, as the vehicle was coming from the northern state. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case is registered in this case, police said.

PTI