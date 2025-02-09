Morada: Three youths riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident near Dimia village under Suliapada police limits in Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Bipin Deo, Rabindra Deo, and Badal Nayak, were all residents of Dhatika village under the same police station jurisdiction. Police said that the three were travelling on a motorcycle to witness the Singda Bhima Mela in Baghada panchayat. On their way back home, an unknown vehicle struck their bike near Dimia village at around 4:30 pm Saturday. All three of them were thrown off the bike under the impact of the collision.

Profusely bleeding, they died on the spot, Suliapada police IIC Aditya Prasad Jena said. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated an investigation. The heavy vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene, police said adding that further investigations are underway.

PNN