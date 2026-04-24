Imphal: Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing between armed groups of rival tribal communities in Manipur’s Ukhrul district Friday morning, officials said.

In one incident near Mullam village, security forces recovered two bodies around 11.25 am, they said.

The deceased, identified as L Sitlhou and P Haolai, were found in camouflage outfits with bullet injuries, officials added.

Earlier, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed militants at Mullam village in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district around 5.30 am.

Some outlying houses in the village were also set on fire by the militants.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the killing of “two village volunteers” and the burning of houses at Mullam and Songphal villages.

The organisation demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as H Jamang from Chatric Khullen in Kamjong district, was killed on the spot in an ambush by armed militants near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district early Friday morning, officials said.

The body has been recovered, they added.

The Tangkhul Naga Long, the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, expressed “profound sadness” over Jamang’s killing.

In a statement, the organisation said, “Following constant movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei (in Ukhrul district) by armed Kuki cadres, Naga village guards were posted near Sirarakhong and had gone out for patrol when they were ambushed by Kukis.”

Tension had been brewing in the district and neighbouring Kamjong district after suspected militants killed two Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a retired army personnel, in an ambush at a civilian convoy at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district on April 18.

Tangkhul Naga bodies have claimed Kuki militants to be behind the killing, while Kuki organisations have denied any involvement in the ambush. BJP betrayed Punjab, says Kejriwal after seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs quit party

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the BJP had once again betrayed the people of Punjab after seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, “The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis.”

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said they were joining the BJP.

Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction.

Chadha said several Rajya Sabha MPs, including disgruntled party leader Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, had also quit AAP.

He claimed that seven out of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the party.

PTI