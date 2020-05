Bhubaneswar: Three more persons tested positive Monday for COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 394. This information was given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha.

One person each from the districts of Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack district were found to have been infected by the virus.

Of the total 394 cases, 306 are active while 85 have recovered. Three persons have died due to the deadly virus.

Ganjam continued to be at the top of the list with 137 cases.

PNN