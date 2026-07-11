Bhograi: All 15 fishermen, including three from Odisha’s Baleshwar district, were rescued Saturday after their trawler went missing for nine days in the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen were rescued after their trawler, which had gone missing during a fishing expedition, was traced near Kakdwip. Among the rescued fishermen were three from Odisha, while the remaining 12 were from West Bengal. The development was confirmed by the president of the Shankarpur Fisheries Committee.

The confirmation of their safety brought relief to their families and authorities after days of uncertainty.

Read more: Three brothers from Baleshwar among 15 fishermen missing in Bay of Bengal

The fishermen had set out from Shankarpur Fishing Harbour in West Bengal July 2. They lost contact after their trawler reportedly became stranded at sea, following which a large-scale search operation was launched.