Berhampur: Three police officers from Odisha have been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak-2024 for their outstanding work in crime investigation, an official said Wednesday.

The awardees are Sabyasachi Malla, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of R Udayagiri police station in Gajapati district, Rajendra Narayan Pattanik, IIC of Aska police station in Ganjam district, and Rigan Kindo, IIC of Malkangiri police station.

“It is a matter of great pride that three police officers of Odisha have been awarded with the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak-2024 for excellence in crime investigation”, DGP YB Khurania posted on X.

A total of 463 personnel nationwide received the Union Home Minister’s recognition.

Pattanik received the award for his exceptional investigation of a double murder case in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, in 2020. The case, which involved 19 accused, resulted in 17 people being sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Malla was recognized for his work on a challenging case involving the murder of an unidentified woman in Ganjam district in 2021.

After her body was found in a forest area, Malla’s team identified the woman after 10 days, using DNA profiling. The accused was later arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kindo was awarded for solving an unknown murder case in Malkangiri in 2022. His investigation led to the arrest of two persons, both of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment by the local court.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak is awarded to recognise excellence in police work, promote high professional standards, and enhance the morale of the officers.

