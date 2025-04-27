Berhampur: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed in two different places in Odisha’s Ganjam district Sunday, a police officer said.

While two brothers were beaten to death allegedly by some miscreants under the Beguniapada police limits, a 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his elder brother under the Tarsingi police limits, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Barik (30) and his brother Ajay Barik (27) under Beguniapada police limits and Balaram Gouda (30) of Bramhanapadar under Tarsingi police limits.

The exact cause of the killing of two brothers was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

After killing the siblings with wooden planks, the miscreants dumped the bodies in a forest area near Marei Nuagaon and tried to set them ablaze to destroy the evidence and fled from the spot. Getting information, police teams from Beguniapada and Khallikote rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

“The exact cause of the murder was not known immediately, but we suspected previous enmity might be the cause of the murder,” said SP (Ganjam) Subhendhu Patra.

Patrolling was intensified in the area to nab the persons involved in the killing, he said.

Dog squads and scientific teams were also pressed into service to assist the investigation, he said.

In the Bramhanapadar murder case, police detained two persons, including the elder brother of the deceased. Investigation was on to find out the exact cause of the murder, said Rebati Sabar, inspector in charge, Tarasingh police station.

PTI