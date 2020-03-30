Talcher: Talcher police Monday arrested three priests of a temple for cooking chicken and then having a feast on a temple premise.

The arrested priests have been identified as Mangulu Mohapatra, Santosh Mohaptra and Lenka Mohaptra of Badadand Sahi area under Talcher police limits in Angul district.

According to police, these three priests were having a feast inside Paschimeswar temple, a famous temple in Talcher area, March 28. However, it was when some village youths could smell a kind of chicken curry aroma coming out from the temple premises, they went inside the temple to check.

Seeing them cooking chicken curry, they recorded it in their mobile phones and uploaded the video on social media. As the video went viral, villagers raised serious concerns about it.

On being informed, the police registered a case (Case No-117/20) against them and they were produced in court Monday.

PNN