Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): A comprehensive three-pronged strategy is being adopted by the government to free all Naxal-affected areas in the country from the menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday.

Paying tributes here to all those who laid down their lives fighting Naxalism, Shah said as part of this strategy, first, those who are willing to renounce violence and ready to return to the mainstream are being welcomed.

Secondly, he said, efforts are being intensified to apprehend those who refuse to abandon the path of violence.

“Lastly, strict action will be taken against individuals intent on harming others, ensuring they face the full force of justice,” he added.

The home minister emphasised that this menace must be completely uprooted to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Underscoring the government’s unwavering resolve to restore peace in Chhattisgarh and other Naxal-affected states, Shah said the achievements of the past year in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh are unprecedented.

Never before has such a vast area been liberated from Naxal influence in a single year nor have such significant numbers of Naxalites surrendered, been neutralised or arrested, he said.

Within a year, 287 Naxalites were neutralised, approximately 1,000 were arrested and 837 surrendered in Chhattisgarh, he added.

Shah commended the Chhattisgarh government for executing a highly effective and well-coordinated strategy in this effort.

He acknowledged the commendable teamwork of Chhattisgarh Police and central security forces who have launched a robust operation guided by a clear and focused plan.

The home minister also commended the Chhattisgarh government for establishing a memorial to honour the 1,399 martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the struggle against Naxalism.

He said this memorial would not only pay tributes to these heroes but also inspire future generations.

Shah highlighted that the current Chhattisgarh government, since its formation last year, has been steadfast in its commitment to eradicate Naxalism.

Expressing optimism about the future, he assured that after March 31, 2026, not a single drop of blood will be shed in the name of Naxalism on the sacred land of Maa Danteshwari (Bastar in Chhattisgarh).

He highlighted that the Chhattisgarh government has devised a phased plan to accelerate development in areas previously affected by Naxalism. This plan focuses on the welfare of villages and the upliftment of the affected communities, he said.

Shah emphasised that these initiatives are being implemented with the strong support and cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has approved the construction of 15,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Naxal-affected regions.

Additionally, efforts are underway to achieve 100 per cent saturation of government welfare schemes in every village, ensuring priority assistance to families impacted by Naxal violence, he said.

Shah said the campaign for a Naxal-free India, led by Prime Minister Modi, is gaining significant support from the affected families.

The home minister also met the families of the martyred soldiers and victims of Naxal violence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, among other dignitaries, were present on this occasion.

