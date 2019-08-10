Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police, Saturday, arrested three robbers and seized a large number of stolen items from them.

The culprits are Trilochan Nath alias Chuina, 19, of Katia village in Merda Police Station limits in Jajpur, Susanta Moharana alias Tapu, 20, of Alladi village in the Jagannath Prasad Police limits of Ganjam and Pratyush Khatua alias Lucky, 19, of Itipur village in Dhauli Police Station limits here.

Nath lives in Bhimpur in the Palaspalli area while Moharana lives at Bhimtangi on the outskirts of the city.

The trio was arrested on the basis of a case registered by Suchismita Das at the Capital Police Station July 7. Das reported that bike-borne miscreants snatched her vanity bag containing cash, pen drives and a costly mobile phone while she was returning to her residence after shopping at Unit-1 market.

Police arrested Khatua who used to dispose off the stolen items received from Nath and Moharana. He revealed the names of the robbers to the police and also the location of the other culprits. Police arrested the duo and recovered a large number of stolen items from an abandoned house in the Palaspalli area.

The cops seized 14 mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, some jewellery, and 30 vanity bags from the spot. There are around eight cases pending at various courts and police stations in the city against them.