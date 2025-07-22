Puri: Two persons were arrested in Odisha’s Puri for allegedly accosting three sisters who were returning home after visiting the Jagannath temple, police said on Tuesday.

A group of six drunk men harassed them in full public view on the street near the bus stand in Kanthapur area on Monday evening, raising concerns about the safety of women in the temple town.

The accused allegedly passed obscene comments, pulled the ‘dupatta’ of one of the women, and attempted to snatch their mobile phones. They also snatched a purse, according to the police complaint lodged by the women.

In the meantime, the women dialled their family, who rushed to the spot and caught two of the accused, who were later handed over to the police. The rest of the accused fled.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said a police team has been formed to nab the four accused who are on the run.

The two arrested men are being interrogated, said Puri Sadar police station’s inspector-in-charge Sunil Kumar Pradhan.

PTI