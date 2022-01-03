Sambalpur: Three persons have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Sambalpur. All of them belong to one family and have returned from abroad. The three were admitted to the Covid Hospital at VIMSAR Sunday.

A doctor treating them said that their condition is stable and there is no need to panic. “People in the district need to be careful in abiding by the safety guidelines,” he said.

After their test reports came out positive, they were advised to remain in isolation. After their return from abroad, the health officials were keeping a close watch on them.

Reports said, 253 people have returned to the district from abroad. Reportedly, four members of the family had returned from Ukraine December 28. They had tested positive for coronavirus at VIMSAR Covid Hospital at Burla.

They were kept in home isolation subsequently. After this development, the district administration has urged people to observe safety guidelines to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

